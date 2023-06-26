Retiring B.C. music teacher credited with providing 'a lifeline' for middle school students

A B.C. music teacher who encouraged middle school kids to embrace rock and roll may be retiring from the job this year, but as one former pupil says, the lessons he taught will stay with many of his students forever.

David Erickson has been running a rock band program at Minnekhada Middle School in Port Coquitlam since 1996. On June 22, dozens of students past and present packed into the school for the program's annual year-end show, which was also Erickson's last before retirement.

Among the returning alumni was electro-pop musician Chersea, born Chelsea Laing, who credits Erickson not just with elevating her music skills but with providing a safe space for pre-teens and teens exploring gender fluidity, managing mental health needs and looking for a sense of community.

"If you knew half of the kids that were in his room, that's their lifeline," said Chersea, speaking to On The Coast the day after the show.

WATCH | Chersea's official music video for the single 'Murphy's Law' from the 2018 album In Limbo:

Chersea, who was interviewed on the radio program alongside Erickson, was moved to tears while recounting how she struggled with bipolar disorder in middle school and took sanctuary in music class.

"If there was one place I needed to go to express my sadness, express my fear, express my anguish, express my hope, express my love, it was in David Erickson's class," she said.

Inspired by Erickson, Chersea went on to release two albums and now owns a music school where she teaches others.

She said in just two years, Erickson taught her how to play drums, marimba, auxiliary percussion and bass and helped advance her guitar finger-picking skills.

"If there was one person who got me into the world of rock and popular and contemporary music, it was this man," said Chersea.

Erickson said he is humbled to hear what an impression he made on Chersea and others and that he always treated his students as if they were his own kids.

WATCH | Erickson students perform their annual end-of-the-year show:

"They're in a place away from their own parents or their own guardians or whoever looks after them, and, having said that, they're entitled to a safe place," said Erickson.

Erickson says he enjoyed every class he ever taught.

"I just love every year. I don't want to say one was better than the other, but last night was certainly a special night [because] it was my last," he said. "It was just a really great community feeling, and that was something I know I'll never forget."

Minnekhada performers were joined last week by performers from Terry Fox Senior Secondary, where many of Erickson's students continued their musical education.

WATCH | Erickson recaps an emotional final performance marking the end of his teaching career: