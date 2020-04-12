Ministers share messages of hope through online Easter services

The central themes of Easter Sunday — hope, life and love — were communicated in empty churches in B.C. and broadcast over the Internet as religious leaders came up with creative ways to worship.

Easter is the holiest day in the Christian calendar. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and his triumph over death.

For millions of Christians around the world, Easter is usually marked by going to church for services, sharing meals and participating in egg hunts. But most of that did not take place because of physical distancing rules related to the spread of coronavirus.

In Vancouver, two cathedrals, one Anglican and one Roman Catholic, did hold Easter Sunday services, but in empty churches. They were livestreamed instead.

From Holy Rosary Cathedral on Dunsmuir Street, Archbishop Michael Miller's voice echoed through the empty space as he welcomed people watching online. His Easter message was to encourage hope.

"Despite the discouragement and even the fear around us, today is a day of great rejoicing," he said.

Priests at Holy Rosary Cathedral in Vancouver participate in an Easter Sunday Mass which was broadcast online. (Archdiocese of Vancouver)

Miller spoke about love triumphing over hatred, and finding new life despite darkness in the world.

"At this time of fear and insecurity around the globe," he said.

Protest against the virus

Down the street, Anglican Archbishop Melissa Skelton held a similar service at Christ Church Cathedral.

She used her sermon to talk specifically about the efforts people are making in the pandemic: Italians singing from their balconies despite the death and despair there, families thankful to health-care workers who use their smartphones to allow patients to see their relatives cut off from the outside world, and priests praying for patients from their cars in hospital parking lots.

"Thank you for all the small and large kindnesses that you are doing, that are a kind of protest against the fear, isolation and death of our times," she said. "The kind of protest that the resurrection is really all about."

Do not be afraid, do not yield to fear: This is the message of hope. It is addressed to us, today. These are the words that God repeats to us this very night. —@Pontifex

Many politicians, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to B.C. Premier John Horgan along with Canada's chief public health officer also offered online Easter messages.

They too reiterated that its religious themes of hope, understanding and renewal resonate more this year as people struggle against conditions imposed by the pandemic. They also used the occasion of Easter to rally people to the common good.

"We are seeing great displays of personal sacrifice and compassion during this pandemic," said Trudeau.

His message highlighted the efforts people are making to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, but also those helping by donating to food banks, picking up groceries for others and working essential jobs.

"By doing this, Canadians are showing the true meaning of loving our neighbours as ourselves."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer and B.C. Premier John Horgan encouraged people to celebrate Easter and Passover this weekend, but to follow advice such as physical distancing, or staying two metres away from anyone not in your household.

"We are still at a very critical stage in the fight against COVID-19," she said. "What each of us does now impacts the trajectory of this epidemic."