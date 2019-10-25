Miner Teck Resources reports Q3 profit down, plans to cut 500 full-time jobs
Vancouver-based corporation says it wants to improve efficiency following Q3 profit drop
Teck Resources Ltd. says it will cut 500 full-time equivalent jobs as it focuses on trimming $500 million from planned spending through to the end of 2020.
The Vancouver-based miner said Thursday it wants to improve efficiency and productivity after reporting its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders fell to $369 million compared with a profit of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year.
"While our financial position remains strong, we have implemented a company-wide cost reduction program with reduced spending, targeting approximately $500 million of reductions through the end of 2020," said Teck CEO Don Lindsay on a conference call.
Global economic uncertainties are having a "significant negative effect" on the company's prices for its products, particularly steelmaking coal, he said.
Teck said its revenue was nearly $3.04 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from nearly $3.21 billion in the year-earlier period.
On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $403 million or 72 cents per share compared with an adjusted profit of $466 million or 81 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Teck shares fell by as much as six per cent to $20.70 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.