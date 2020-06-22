A father has died in Kelowna, B.C., while trying to save his daughter after she fell into a creek on Father's Day.

The man had been at Mill Creek with his family on Sunday when the girl fell into the water near the waterfall at Old Vernon Road and Spencer Road, according to an RCMP statement Monday.

The girl made it back to the bank of the creek on her own, RCMP said, but her father did not. Emergency crews were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. PT.

Bystanders pulled the man from the water and started CPR. First responders took over once they arrived, but the man died.

"RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the witnesses and the victim's family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The statement said RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the man's death. Mounties said he was 46 years old and lived in the Lower Mainland.