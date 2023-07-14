Ottawa mobilizing military resources to aid fight against wildfires in B.C.

Federal assistance including military resources are being mobilized to help British Columbia's fight against hundreds of wildfires, Canada'a Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced Friday.

Blair said in a tweet he has approved a request for federal assistance to aid firefighters and emergency management personnel who are "working tirelessly" in B.C.

The assistance will come from across federal departments and the Canadian Armed Forces, Blair said.

B.C.'s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said Thursday she had made the request, while Blair said earlier that he expected B.C. to seek "fairly substantive" assistance.

Blair said at the time that federal help could include military assistance for airlift evacuations from remote locations, as well as troops trained as firefighters who can "mop up" to keep blazes from reigniting.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said in a statement Friday that it has a "long history of working in partnership with the federal government during particularly challenging wildfire seasons."

Firefighters and emergency management personnel in British Columbia are working tirelessly to manage the wildfires.<br><br>To aid their efforts, we have now approved a Request for Federal Assistance and we’re mobilizing resources from across federal departments and <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianForces?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadianForces</a>. —@BillBlair

"We continue to work closely with the federal government and are grateful for the announcement that assistance has been mobilized," the statement said.

CBC has reached out to the Department of National Defence for more information on when resources could arrive.

B.C. has also asked for 1,000 foreign firefighters to help relieve local crews, Ma said Thursday.

Fire threat in B.C.'s northwest grows Duration 1:00 B.C. Wildfire Service crews have been deployed to the Bulkley-Nechako region after lightning sparked dozens of fires over the weekend, prompting new evacuation orders and alerts.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) is reporting the total number of active fires in the province has topped 360, while the number of threatening or potentially damaging blazes has jumped to 17.

B.C. would welcome all additional firefighters and equipment as hot weather and afternoon lightning storms keep fire conditions extreme and strain resources, said B.C. Wildfire Service spokesman Cliff Chapman on Thursday.

"It is very, very challenging across Canada and across the globe right now to secure additional firefighting capacity,'' he said.

"This is a very dangerous job. With the conditions we are in it makes it all that much more dangerous for our staff who are working 14-, 16-, 20-hour days trying to do everything to move these fires away from critical impacts.''

A firefighter with the British Columbia Wildfire Service, left, works with a colleague from an Alaska smoke jumper unit to set a planned ignition to help contain a fire burning near a highway in northern B.C. on July 11. (Jesse Winter/Freelance)

BCWS crews are fighting the historic wildfire season while also mourning the loss of a colleague Thursday.

Devyn Gale, 19, died in hospital after a tree fell on her while she was responding to a wildfire near Revelstoke, in the province's southeastern interior.

Evacuation orders issued

Blair's announcement of federal assistance came as the Central Coast Regional District issued an evacuation order covering 20 kilometres along the Dean River Valley, about 50 kilometres north of Bella Coola.

The district initially issued an alert Wednesday, but upgraded that to an order Friday.

The order affects the area along the Dean River Valley east from Kimsquit Bay, extending to approximately 36 kilometres along the Dean River Valley, including two commercial lodges.

The Cariboo Regional District also issued another evacuation order Friday night for a large region including several remote First Nations communities about 100 kilometres west of Quesnel in the province's northern interior.

Everyone living in and around the communities, including Tsachla Lake 8, Tatelkus Lake 28 and Yaladelassla 4 must leave their homes immediately and make their way to the evacuee support centre at 2181 Ospika Boulevard in Prince George.

The BCWS says the Dean River fire was caused by lightning and is about three square kilometres in size.

It joins at least 12 other evacuation orders or alerts that have been issued in the province since Tuesday.