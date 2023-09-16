Families serve too, says B.C.-based charity on Military Family Appreciation Day

A Vancouver-based charity is highlighting the challenges faced by the families and partners of military service members on Military Family Appreciation Day, which was marked on Friday, Sept. 15.

Oliver Thorne, CEO of Veterans Transition Network, says while much support is rightly focused on active service members, "the family serves, too."

"The demands of a military career and lifestyle are enormous often on the service members … and that often, or I would say always, trickles down to the family in some way or another," said Thorne, whose organization supports veterans and active service members across Canada with counselling and communication programs.

Military Family Appreciation Day was created by Canadian non-profit foundation Together We Stand, and became an official day in 2019 following a unanimous vote in the House of Commons. It is celebrated on the third Friday of September.

Frequent moves for new postings can mean the spouse has to quit their job, the family must sell their home and children need to start at a new school, sometimes in a matter of weeks, said Thorne.

According to Together We Stand, which supports military families, more than 10,000 families move each year due to new service postings.

"If you think about those massive life changes we as civilians might make only once or twice over the course of our lives, military families can be making those kinds of changes multiple times over the serving career of a member and often on short notice," said Thorne.

Thorne added that when a service member is deployed overseas, the distance is difficult on both them and their families.

And if they faced active combat and are experiencing a psychological injury, service members' urge to protect their family from the pain can make it difficult to connect once they return home, he said.

"It's incredibly important that those supports are there so that family, that spouse, that partner can be well supported and in-turn provide the best support to the service member as well," said Thorne.

Recognizing the challenges

Artist and veteran Chrissy Schramm says military families have difficult lives, but there is joy in knowing you are supporting a family member's service.

She designed and illustrated a series of greeting cards for service members and military families, in collaboration with Together We Stand, to recognize the challenging nature of the lifestyle and career.

Chrissy Schram illustrated several greeting cards for military families in collaboration with Together We Stand. The artist and veteran says it may be hard for civilians to understand just how challenging the military lifestyle is for both service members and families. (Chrissy Schramm/Together We Stand)

"It's no normal life, there are different ups and downs," Schramm told CBC News.

Some cards show the challenges of children being separated from their parents on Mother's Day and Father's Day, while others show how exhausting multiple moves can be.

"It's hard to explain to others," said Schramm, who served seven years in military combat forces until she left to support her husband, who sustained a life-long injury while on tour in Afghanistan in 2009.

But she says anyone looking at the cards will see "the actual feelings [family members] feel of being in a military family and how strong they are to be one."