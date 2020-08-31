13 infected after COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey care home for disabled adults goes unnoticed

A COVID-19 outbreak connected to a care facility for disabled adults began in mid-August but was only declared Wednesday because it went unnoticed, according to a spokesperson for the provincial Ministry of Health.

By then, 13 people, most of them staff, were determined to be COVID-19 positive.

The Milieu Children and Family Services Society community living facility is located in Surrey, part of the Fraser Health Region where, as of Friday, there were active outbreaks of COVID-19 at 11 separate facilities.

Many of the residents served by Milieu have disabilities. Some are fed using tubes and are reliant on care.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that the initial case of COVID-19 was identified in mid-August, but it "took time before the spread was noticed."

This electron microscope image of particles of the COVID-19 virus are shown in orange, by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via The Associated Press)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the outbreak at the Milieu facility on Sept. 9, along with an outbreak at the Royal Arch Masonic Home in Vancouver. On Friday, the Fraser Health Authority declared a new outbreak at the Evergreen Hamlet's long-term care facility in Surrey.

Across the province, there are now 18 active outbreaks, with more than a dozen at long-term care and assisted living facilities, in addition to three acute care units in hospitals.

The Fraser Region — which includes Surrey, B.C.— has had some higher COVID-19 numbers in the past few weeks.

One of the markers epidemiologists watch for is the percentage of COVID-19 tests which turn up positive.

The 5% rule

As a general rule, any positive percentage over five is concerning and the World Health Organization recommended in May that governments wait until they are below five percent before reopening businesses and schools, according to David Dowdy, an associate professor with the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control's dashboard that monitors the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the province has shown three days in the Fraser Region in August where it had risen above four or five percent.

On Sept. 8, it was 6.13 per cent.

"That is one marker that the WHO refers to and that was a single day where we had lower numbers of tests, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, in her briefing Thursday.

Henry also noted that in B.C. testing focuses on people with symptoms.

"So to me the numbers are reassuring. it means we are catching people," she said.

By Sept. 9, the percentage of tests showing positive had returned to 2.1 per cent.

Dowdy also told CBC that the five per cent rule is not "rigid," and blips can reflect other factors.

Provincial health officials say they are watching the overall trends in the data, and single-day spikes may just reflect increased testing due to a specific outbreak or cluster, instead of an overall viral transmission trend.

On Sept. 9, the province did 5,712 tests for coronavirus.

As of Sept. 10, there were 6,830 people in B.C. who had tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 213 people who have died.