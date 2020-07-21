After pleading guilty, man sobs and apologizes for killing that shocked Kootenays

Miles Halverson sobbed and apologized to a Nelson courtroom Monday for ending Matty Reeder's life.

Halverson, 54, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to manslaughter for killing 45-year-old Reeder with a single kick to the head in June 2018.

The court heard Crown and defence sentencing recommendations Monday. Halverson appeared by video link.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Smyth is recommending four-to-six years in a federal penitentiary. Defence counsel Blair Suffredine argued for a two-to-three year sentence, with long probation focused on addictions support.

Halverson has already served more than two years in jail after being denied bail.

The killing was a case of street violence that shocked the Kootenays.

Halverson and Reeder were well-known members of Nelson's street community. Reeder had set up to panhandle at a lucrative spot on Baker Street, a main downtown street. It was a spot Halverson had claimed as his own.

Police had broken up an argument between the two the morning of the killing, but Halverson returned around 1 p.m. to find Reeder there.

A witness, Smyth said, recounted how Halverson told Reeder to move and then struck him with a "pretty terrifying kick."

Reeder was taken by ambulance to hospital but showed no signs of brain activity.

Halverson was arrested hours after the assault, Smyth added. At first, he was defiant and there was evidence he was intoxicated.

He later became contrite and said he knew the kick would injure Reeder but not that it would kill him.

Suffredine said his client has made strides while in jail, including two years of sobriety.

Smyth described the Reeder family impact statement as measured, not seeking vengeance, but rehabilitation

They described Matty Reeder as a natural musician, a talent passed to his estranged, and now orphaned, teenage son. A piano is being installed at Nelson City Hall in Reeder's memory.

Supreme Court Justice David Crerar will hand down his sentence on Friday.