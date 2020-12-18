Sports fisherman injured in boating accident appeals for return of stolen wheelchair hoist

A man in Ladner, B.C., is hoping the person who stole his specialized wheelchair hoist will feel the Christmas spirit and return the treasured machine.

Mike Hamill lost the use of his legs in an accident three years ago when the boat he was fishing from in Haida Gwaii hit a whale. His friends gave him the custom hoist in late September, but this week a thief made off with the machine which was stowed in the garage in Hamill's building.

"It's absolutely of no use to anyone," said Hamill, who suspects the thief thought it was a regular engine hoist.

Mike Hamill's custom wheelchair hoist was stolen from his building's garage this week. He's hoping the thief will realize what they've taken and ensure its safe return. (Mike Hamill)

Hamill lives in a home that overlooks the marina where a 27.5-foot Sea Ray — a boat in which he owns a share — is moored. But his injury has prevented him from enjoying the boat.

'My dream was taken away'

"For the last three summers, I've watched people go down and have fishing fun or just go boating, with the dream that one day, I'd be doing that too on my boat," he said. "My dream was taken away in one night."

Friends painstakingly designed and built the special hoist so Hamill could go down to his boat, get in, and go fishing, "just to get out and feel that air against your face when you're cruising," he said.

It looks like a red engine hoist, but the base is from a motorized wheelchair. It was a labour of love and a gift, and Hamill estimates it would cost $10,000 to replace.

He's hoping the thief will realize what they've taken and manage to get it back to him.

Mike Hamill, pictured front row, centre, lost the use of his legs after an injury sustained while fishing. (Mike Hamill)

"You know, we've had a tough year and it's Christmas. Have a little bit of Christmas cheer," said Hamill. "Even if they tell us where it was and we could retrieve it. No one needs to leave a name."

He asks members of the public to keep an eye out for the unique machine and contact Delta Police if anyone sees it.

