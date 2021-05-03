B.C. MLA Mike Bernier tests positive for COVID-19
B.C. Liberal who represents Peace River South is isolating with family
A B.C. Liberal legislator says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.
Mike Bernier, who represents Peace River South and acts as the finance critic, posted the news on Twitter late Sunday that his family is self-isolating.
He said he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22.
Bernier noted that while he was vaccinated the week of April 26, public health officials tell him he was exposed to the virus before getting the shot.
British Columbia has been grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases fuelled by more contagious variants of the virus, though recent modelling suggests transmission is starting to slow down.
Bernier said his family's test results came as a shock, because he said they've been following all public health guidelines.
"I want to encourage everyone to get their vaccination as soon as possible,'' he said on Twitter. "I caught the virus while following all protocols. The vaccine — any of the vaccines available — offer an added layer of protection. It well help all of us get back to a normal life.''
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?