Michelle Mungall is the 4th B.C. cabinet minister to announce she won't run for re-election
Ministers Donaldson, Simpson and Fraser have also declined to run again
Four cabinet ministers in British Columbia have now announced they won't run in the next provincial election.
Michelle Mungall, the minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness, said Wednesday she would not be seeking re-election as she wants to spend more time with her family, including her two-year-old son.
Mungall was first elected as the member for Nelson-Creston in 2009.
She joins Forests Minister Doug Donaldson; Shane Simpson, the minister of social development and poverty reduction; and Scott Fraser, Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister, in deciding not to run for re-election.
The decisions come as speculation runs rampant about possible snap provincial election.
Premier John Horgan said recently that the circumstances have changed since the NDP struck an agreement with the Green caucus three years ago to form a minority government, fuelling speculation that he might call an election ahead of the fixed date next fall.
Earlier this week, Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said the government should focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and overdose deaths instead of mulling an early election call.
