Journalist killed in Afghanistan honoured with plaque at her Vancouver high school

A journalist who was killed while covering the war in Afghanistan almost 10 years ago is being remembered with a memorial plaque at the high school she attended in Vancouver.

Michelle Lang and four Canadian soldiers were killed when a military patrol hit an improvised explosive device buried in the road near Kandahar City on Dec. 30, 2009.

She was 34.

Lang's parents say they are grateful that Magee Secondary School is recognizing their daughter with the plaque.

Sandra Lang says she and her husband Art think of their daughter all the time.

A ceremony to unveil the plaque was attended by her friends and family in the school's auditorium, which holds about 500 people and was full.

Lang was covering the war for the Calgary Herald when she was killed.