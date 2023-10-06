Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Vancouver's Okeya Kyujiro earns Michelin star

Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, received a Michelin star on Thursday night — the ninth restaurant in the city to receive the honour.

Five new bib gourmand restaurants were also added to Vancouver's Michelin restaurant guide

The Canadian Press ·
A group of people stand on a stage, including a white puffy Michelin man.
Vancouver's 2023 Michelin restaurant guide contains 77 establishments, including 17 bib gourmand restaurants and nine Michelin star restaurants. (CBC)

Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star.

The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.

It's the ninth restaurant in the city to receive the honour.

"It's hard to believe," said Okeya Kyujiro's executive chef, Yuki Anai, adding that it has always been their goal to receive a coveted Michelin star.

"We will keep working hard."

The restaurant opened a year ago in September.

Michelin also added five "bib gourmands'' to its Vancouver guide, which recognizes good food at a more accessible price.

Farmer's Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, Seaport City Seafood and Sushi Hil all made the list, which now includes 17 restaurants.

Michelin began doling out stars in Canada last year, launching guides in both Toronto and Vancouver.

This year's list, which includes recommended, bib gourmand, and Michelin star restaurants, contains a total of 77 establishments.

With files from Michelle Gomez

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now