Vancouver's Okeya Kyujiro earns Michelin star

Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star.

The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.

It's the ninth restaurant in the city to receive the honour.

"It's hard to believe," said Okeya Kyujiro's executive chef, Yuki Anai, adding that it has always been their goal to receive a coveted Michelin star.

"We will keep working hard."

The restaurant opened a year ago in September.

Michelin also added five "bib gourmands'' to its Vancouver guide, which recognizes good food at a more accessible price.

Farmer's Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, Seaport City Seafood and Sushi Hil all made the list, which now includes 17 restaurants.

Michelin began doling out stars in Canada last year, launching guides in both Toronto and Vancouver.

This year's list, which includes recommended, bib gourmand, and Michelin star restaurants, contains a total of 77 establishments.