B.C. Green Party nominate daughter of former mayor for Nanaimo byelection

The B.C. Green Party has selected a candidate with deep roots in Nanaimo for the city's upcoming provincial byelection.

On Saturday, Michele Ney, whose father was mayor of the city for more than two decades and a MLA for four years, was nominated after a 24-hour voting process on Saturday.

"I am truly honoured that members of the party have chosen me to represent the B.C. Green Party," said Ney in a statement.

Ney has taught elementary and high school for 32 years.

Politics in family

Her father Frank Ney was mayor of Nanaimo for 21 years and a provincial MLA from 1969 to 1972. Michele Ney is one of 11 children.

She said in a statement that she's looking forward to pushing the government to support progressive economic policies, build 21st-century transportation options and invest in the next generation through education.

The NDP's Leonard Krog left his seat Nov. 30 after being elected mayor of the city, forcing the byelection.

NDP member of Parliament Sheila Malcolmson is seeking the nomination to run for the provincial New Democrats.

Local businessman Tony Harris is running for the B.C. Liberals Party

A date hasn't yet been set for the byelection.

