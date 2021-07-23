5 years after Jatinder Sandhu was shot dead in a parked car, police renew appeal for information

Police are renewing their appeal for information regarding the murder of Jatinder (Michael) Sandhu in Surrey, B.C., five years ago.

On July 23, 2016, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 14300-block of 90A Avenue and found two men who had been shot. One of them survived, but the other, Sandhu, did not.

The men were in a car parked in a residential driveway when they were shot.

Police believe the shooting is linked to ongoing gang violence in the Lower Mainland, but they say preliminary evidence suggests Sandhu, who was 28, and the other victim weren't the intended targets.

The man who survived the shooting has a family member connected to Lower Mainland gangs, police said.

Neither Sandhu nor the surviving victim have a criminal record.

"The pain of Michael's murder remains with us till this day," Sandhu's mother said in a police press release.

"There has not been a day where he has not been in our thoughts or tears."

Sgt. David Lee said the anniversary of Sandhu's death should serve as a reminder that such shootings have an impact far beyond the victim.

"Families suffer and have to cope and heal," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.