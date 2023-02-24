New course teaches Black history to high school students in Surrey, B.C.

Three educators in Surrey, B.C., have created a new course about the rich history of Black people in Canada, British Columbia, and the world over.

Black Studies 12 covers the history of European colonialism in Africa, Black slavery in North American and literature by Black authors.

It was created by Michael Musherure, an English teacher at Earl Marriott Secondary School; Melanie Sheuer, a social studies teacher at Frank Hurt Secondary; and Manvir Mander, also a social studies teacher, at L.A. Matheson Secondary, with guidance from Cori Penner, a social studies helping teacher for the school district.

They developed the elective course two years ago and launched it last fall for students in Grades 11 and 12.

While Scheuer and Mander are now teaching the course at their respective schools for the second term, Musherure says he hopes to start teaching it at Earl Marriott this September. So far, he says, there haven't been enough students registering for it.

"With the creation of the Black Studies course, the students would have an opportunity to see how multiracial our society is and how our histories are different, and those different histories have helped to build this country," he said on CBC's The Early Edition.

Attempts to promote racial equity in education

The Black Studies 12 course in Surrey is one of a few attempts by school districts to fill in the gap in the provincial education system, which has yet to include a curriculum on Black history and heritage.

Months after George Floyd's death in May 2020 and the Black Lives Matter movement, the Vancouver School Board unanimously approved adding the course, African Descent History in British Columbia, to the list of electives for secondary school students.

Musherure taught in Uganda for a decade before coming to Canada and has been teaching English at Earl Marriott Secondary since 2011.

After Floyd's death, Musherure tweeted about the racism he has experienced, and his revelations caught Scheuer's attention, who later invited him to design the Black Studies course.

Musherure says he has seen progress in the school district when it comes to addressing racism. He cites the new full-time director position on instruction and racial equity the district created last month.

"It's not a taboo now to talk about racism," Musherure said. "My experience is looked at with empathy and understanding, and I see approaches of trying to make sure that it doesn't happen again."

JB Mahli says the district created his role after listening to hundreds of students, parents and teachers about the need to address racism at school.

Mahli praises Musherure, Scheuer and Mander for their efforts on the Black Studies course, which he says helps promote racial equity in education.

"We're just hoping to build on that [course] and provide that as a catalyst for changes in our district, but also for the provincial government to look at," Mahli said.

"This might be one that they [could] offer as a provincially recognized course."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.