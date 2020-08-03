Michael Buble headlines the latest Order of British Columbia appointments
Thirteen people were chosen from a list of 160 nominations.
Other notable appointments include former provincial finance minister Carole Taylor
Singer Michael Buble is to be appointed to the Order of British Columbia, one of the province's highest honours.
The Burnaby, B.C.,-born singer headlines the class of 13 British Columbians set to become the order's newest members.
Other notable appointments include former B.C. finance minister Carole Taylor, who was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2001, and real estate developer Ryan Beedie.
The provincial government says 160 people were nominated this year, with anyone able to put forward a name.
The official in-person investiture ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19 and this year's members will be invited to attend a ceremony in 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.