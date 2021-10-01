Metrotown mall, Skytrain station evacuated due to police incident

Metropolis at Metrotown and the nearby SkyTrain station in Burnaby have been evacuated due to a police incident.

Burnaby RCMP says they are on scene at Metrotown, evacuating the mall and conducting a search after there were unconfirmed reports of shots being fired.

The nearby SkyTrain station has also been closed.

"Earlier this afternoon, we received a call from someone stating that they saw what was believed to be, what was described as, a pipe bomb," said Const. Mike Yake, a spokesperson with Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The Metrotown mall has been evacuated and there is a heavy police presence, as RCMP investigate a number of reports. (Submitted to CBC from the scene)

He says out of caution, the area has been evacuated and explosive-detecting dogs have been deployed to assist in the investigation.

"The mall is being searched. There are no known injuries. We are asking people to avoid the area," Burnaby RCMP said in a statement.

Police say they do not know whether the two incidents are related.

More to come.