Metro Vancouver weathering a dip in temperature before expected stretch of sunshine

Vancouverites might need an extra sweater for the time being but can expect to shed them soon.

According to CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm, temperatures will dip below seasonal for the next few days, until they rise again next week during a stretch of sunny weather.

The mercury is forecast to get up to 7 C in Metro Vancouver Thursday, with a mix of sun and cloud in the sky. Environment Canada is predicting it to spike to 11 C by next Wednesday.

The average high in the region in March is 9.8 C and the average low is 2.8 C.

Soderholm says a system is making its way down the coast of Vancouver Island Thursday and this could mean the possibility of spotty showers in the Lower Mainland.

Temperatures are expected to get close to the freezing mark overnight Thursday, which could turn that rain into snow over higher terrain.

But Friday is looking largely dry, though cloudy, with just a 30 per cent chance of showers and it only gets better from there.

The weekend and beyond will be dominated by high pressure, says Soderholm, and sun, sun, sun next week.

The sun should start to take centre stage by Sunday with a high of 8 C and is expected to last through the week with temperatures in the double digits by Tuesday.

Overnight through the weekend though will require a jacket. A low of –3 is possible Saturday and below zero temperatures are also expected Sunday and Monday night.

By Tuesday, nighttime temperatures are not expected to be freezing any longer and the days are expected to be cloud-free.