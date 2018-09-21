Rain advisories turn into warnings as 1st fall storm moves in

Residents across British Columbia's South Coast will need their umbrellas and gumboots until at least Saturday as rain and wind lash the region.

Environment Canada has posted updated rainfall warnings and special weather statements for the inner South Coast, including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and most of Vancouver Island — although Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands are forecast to dodge most of the wicked weather.

Up to 75 millimetres of rain is expected for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas of the South Coast is possible Friday and Saturday, with the potential for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

Other regions of the south coast could see up to 40 mm of rain before the system passes.

The rain will let up momentarily on Friday, only to return by evening.

"It's coming as a one-two punch. So when the rain eases later today, it's not over yet," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Special Weather Statement issued for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverIsland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverIsland</a> and the South Coast. A strong frontal system will be coming onshore Thursday. Through late Friday, many locations could see up to 60 to 100mm of rain and gusty winds. For more info visit: <a href="https://t.co/36JqEmJsCD">https://t.co/36JqEmJsCD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, with the potential for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

"Pooling on the roads will be a concern by tonight," said Wagstaffe. "And heads up that rivers and streams will be running high over the weekend."

The weather could also spell trouble for trees already weakened by a dry summer.

Forecasters expect the storm to move inland by Saturday.

