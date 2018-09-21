Skip to Main Content
Rain advisories turn into warnings as 1st fall storm moves in

Rain advisories turn into warnings as 1st fall storm moves in

Environment Canada has posted updated rainfall warnings or special weather statements for the inner south coast, including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and most of Vancouver Island.

Up to 75 mm of rain expected for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, parts of Vancouver Island

The Canadian Press ·
Vancouver is one of several cities under a rainfall warning as B.C. experiences its first fall storm. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Residents across British Columbia's South Coast will need their umbrellas and gumboots until at least Saturday as rain and wind lash the region.

Environment Canada has posted updated rainfall warnings and special weather statements for the inner South Coast, including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and most of Vancouver Island — although Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands are forecast to dodge most of the wicked weather.

Up to 75 millimetres of rain is expected for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas of the South Coast is possible Friday and Saturday, with the potential for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

Other regions of the south coast could see up to 40 mm of rain before the system passes.

The rain will let up momentarily on Friday, only to return by evening.

"It's coming as a one-two punch. So when the rain eases later today, it's not over yet," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, with the potential for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

"Pooling on the roads will be a concern by tonight," said Wagstaffe. "And heads up that rivers and streams will be running high over the weekend."

The weather could also spell trouble for trees already weakened by a dry summer. 

Forecasters expect the storm to move inland by Saturday.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us