Bridges, highways may close as wind and snow expected to hit B.C.'s South Coast Thursday

High winds and heavy snow are in the forecast yet again for Metro Vancouver.

The Ministry of Transportation says it may have to close bridges and highways Thursday as a precautionary safety measure if the storm becomes severe.

There have already been reports of wind gusts blowing more than 130 km/h in some areas of B.C.'s South Coast.

The department also said the westbound lanes of Highway 1 west of Hope may be shut down again due to blowing snow and poor visibility. The eastbound lanes have been closed since Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro was dealing with power outages affecting over 20,000 customers in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island late Wednesday night, many due to fallen trees on power lines.

People secure boats at the Horseshoe Bay marina in West Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

School closures, transit delays expected

So far, Mission is the only school district that is closing its schools Thursday. Other districts are expected to report their status early Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, public school and post-secondary institutions from the eastern Fraser Valley to Victoria and Nanaimo cancelled classes for Wednesday, after the storm dumped at least 25 centimetres of snow in many areas.

The City of Vancouver said 40 to 50 snow removal trucks will be out in the daytime to clear major routes. They are also expecting a risk of freezing rain.

Service advisory issued for Thursday due to anticipated inclement weather & poor road conditions. Prepare for extra commuting time. Consider re-scheduling non-essential travel or travel outside of rush hours. <br><br>View alerts for info about your route: <a href="https://t.co/8mM2JFOsQC">https://t.co/8mM2JFOsQC</a> ^pj —@TransLink

With hurricane-force winds, freezing conditions, and winter storm warnings in effect, it has been decided that all schools will remain closed on Thursday January 16, 2020. <a href="https://t.co/7ktrOfD6Zx">pic.twitter.com/7ktrOfD6Zx</a> —@MPSD75

Tuesday travel chaos

Commuters on the Lower Mainland were also told to stay home Wednesday as TransLink said service would be "significantly slower" across the region.

Those who braved wintry conditions were met with lengthy waits and stranded buses.

Conditions along Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley were described as an "extreme whiteouts" — and Abbotsford police asked motorists to avoid all highway travel between Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

Parts of the island and elevated areas of Metro Vancouver saw up to 40 centimetres in a matter of hours.

Forecasters said Friday will be a "transition day" away from snowy weather to rain for the South Coast.