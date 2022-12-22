Another winter storm is approaching B.C.'s South Coast, with up to 20 cm snow, freezing rain possible
Snow expected to begin Thursday night and begin transitioning to rain late Friday as temperatures rise
As B.C.'s South Coast deals with the aftermath of heavy snowfall that fell earlier this week, Environment Canada says a "significant winter storm" is set to bring more wintry weather to the region starting Thursday night.
The weather agency issued a winter storm watch Wednesday for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound, saying snowfall accumulations from Thursday night to Saturday could total 10 to 20 centimetres.
Freezing rain is possible as the weather transitions from snow to rain late Friday on Vancouver Island, and on Friday night or Saturday morning on the mainland.
Heavy snow and strong winds could make travel challenging, the weather agency says, and could contribute to transport delays and heavy rush hour traffic.
B.C.'s Transportation Ministry closed part of Highway 5 between Othello and Merritt Wednesday due to wintry conditions.
The ministry says high Arctic outflow winds are blowing away the sand that has been put down for traction. The section will stay closed until the winds ease and contractors can get the road ready for drivers.
DriveBC also said Wednesday that Highway 5 would remain closed overnight in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to "vehicle incidents and vehicle recoveries." DriveBC said there will be an update at 6 a.m. Thursday.
⛔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a> will remain closed overnight between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Merritt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Merritt</a> due to vehicle incidents and vehicle recoveries. <br><br>The next update will be tomorrow at 6 AM PT Thursday, December 22, 2022.<br><br>ℹ️For more info: <a href="https://t.co/4Qo1sEmQY7">https://t.co/4Qo1sEmQY7</a> <a href="https://t.co/3lvD1k412g">pic.twitter.com/3lvD1k412g</a>—@DriveBC
The heavy snow already blanketing much of B.C.'s South Coast prompted Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to temporarily limit arriving international flights.
A statement from the airport said the limit affecting 17 airlines and about 30 flights is set to lift at 5 a.m. Friday, but a Wednesday afternoon update from YVR said it has seen an increase in the number of flights arriving and departing as the weather improves.
On Wednesday night, B.C. Ferries cancelled two Thursday morning sailings connecting Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo.
Both the 5:15 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point and a 7:45 a.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen were called off due to the buildup of ice and snow on vehicle decks.
Travellers can use the route between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay as an alternative, B.C. Ferries said.
B.C. Ferries had cancelled a number of sailings earlier Wednesday because pipes were bursting and equipment on the boats were freezing, including the throttle on a rescue boat.
With files from The Canadian Press
