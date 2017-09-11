Metro Vancouver watering restrictions begin May 1

As the long, rainy days of winter turn to the warmer days of summer, Metro Vancouver is reminding the public to do its part conserving drinking water.

Starting May 1, water restrictions come into effect.

While in place, lawn watering is limited to two mornings a week.

"Restrictions have consistently proven to be effective to conserve water and lessen the demands of the region's system during the driest part of the year," said Sarah Lusk, senior media strategist, Metro Vancouver.

She says lawns only need an hour of watering a week to stay healthy, even if that's from the rain.

The restrictions are broken down between residential and non-residential properties.

Residential lawn watering:

Watering is permitted between 4 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Even-numbered addresses may water Wednesday and Saturday mornings

Odd-numbered addresses may water Thursday and Sunday mornings

Non-residential lawn watering:

Even-numbered addresses may water on Mondays, 1 a.m. - 6 a.m., and Fridays, 4 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses may water Tuesdays, 1 a.m. - 6 a.m., and Fridays, 4 am to 9 a.m.

Further information on watering instructions can be found online.

Metro Vancouver expects the region's three reservoirs will soon be at full capacity, including the Seymour reservoir pictured above. (Getty Images/Moment RF)

Lower than average snowpack

Metro Vancouver relies on melted snowpacks and falling rain to service the community with drinking water.

Although snowpacks are below average this year, Lusk says the reservoirs are still in good shape.

"We expect that all our source Lakes storage will be sufficient to ensure water supply for the 2019 summer season," she said.

Lusk adds that all three watersheds — Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam — are expected to reach 100 per cent capacity.