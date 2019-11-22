Metro Vancouver transit users told 10 per cent of bus system could be affected Friday

Metro Vancouver transit users are being advised to check transit alerts Friday morning as bus drivers join the overtime ban in escalating job action, which could result in trip cancellations and a three-day full system shutdown starting Wednesday.

Maintenance workers, mechanics, and SeaBus workers have been participating in an overtime ban, which has led to hundreds of trip cancellations.

The overtime ban for bus drivers applies to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Negotiations broke off last week.

Unifor spokesperson Gavin McGarrigle said transit users will likely face more delays and cancellations as the strike continues.

"There is usually more overtime on a Friday so we will wait and see what it is. But we expect about 10 per cent of the system to be impacted overall."

He said things are going to get worse if a deal isn't negotiated.

"If we don't have a deal by next Wednesday, we'll be moving to pull all the workers off the job Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday," said McGarrigle.

Negotiations still off

The union and employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company, have not reached an agreement on wages, benefits and working conditions.

TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy said the company is trying to get back to negotiations.

"Coast Mountain Bus Company has offered mediation to the union four times and the union refuses to take part in that."

Unifor said the company is trying to deflect by calling for mediation when they are not seriously negotiating.

On Thursday, unionized SkyTrain workers also voted overwhelmingly in favour of job action. But so far, they have agreed to mediation with their employer, the B.C. Rapid Transit Company, beginning next week.

There is increasing pressure on the B.C. government to step in but that hasn't happened.