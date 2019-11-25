Metro Vancouver commuters bracing for a potential full shutdown of their bus system late this week should be able to count on a smoother commute Monday, with minimal impact from ongoing job action.

Two SeaBus sailings are cancelled this afternoon, one each from Lonsdale Quay and Waterfront station. TransLink said passengers may see a reduced frequency in bus service but routes are otherwise running normally.

There is no overtime ban for transit drivers Monday or Tuesday.

The transit system could look drastically different on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Leaders for Unifor, the union that represents 5,000 transit workers across the region, has said employees will stage a three-day walkout unless an agreement with Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates bus services for TransLink, is reached beforehand.

The threat of suspended bus and SeaBus service in the region has caregivers, doctors, schools, employers and countless other essential services scrambling for alternative transportation.

Public policy expert Andy Yan says it's tough to grasp the full impact the strike will have, but said it would be a "sizeable" portion of the population.

Coast Mountain said in a statement that more than 350,000 people take the bus daily in Metro Vancouver and they should not be caught in the middle of this dispute.

No negotiation talks are currently scheduled. Bus drivers, SeaBus operators and mechanics launched limited strike action Nov. 1 starting with an overtime ban by mechanics, but that was expanded to add bus drivers when talks broke off.

Coast Mountain called for a mediator last week as talks collapsed, but Unifor argued the company is not serious about moving forward so a third party's involvement won't help with issues including wages, benefits and working conditions.

In the event of a full strike, transit workers will return to their full shifts on Saturday.