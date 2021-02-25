Surprise! Parts of Metro Vancouver blanketed by early-morning snowfall

Parts of B.C.'s South Coast woke up to a surprise hit of winter weather on Thursday morning, and that came with a warning for the morning commute.

Police are urging drivers to be careful, with New Westminster police reporting it had responded to several collisions due to messy, slippery road conditions.

Environment Canada says the snow won't be sticking around for long, however, as warming temperatures and clearing skies are expected for the region.

It says Metro Vancouver, Victoria and the Fraser Valley will see snow mixed with rain this morning before some partial clearing this afternoon with a high of 9 C.

Middle of the night <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> weather report. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kits?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kits</a> <a href="https://t.co/hiawQRKdmo">pic.twitter.com/hiawQRKdmo</a> —@vanguy

But the weather agency has also issued winter storm warnings for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 through the Allison Pass.

There's also a snowfall warning in place for the Sea-to-Sky Highway and wind warnings for the north and central coasts, Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island.

Forest Grove Drive in Burnaby around 6:30 a.m. PT on Feb. 25. (Jan Zeschky/CBC)

Environment Canada says it will be mainly cloudy tonight and windy at times, with a low near 3 C. Conditions are expected to clear tomorrow, with a high of 8 C.