Metro Vancouver could hit 26 C on Friday, but it won't last long

It may be rainy now but Metro Vancouver will see sunny, warm weather in the coming days, with temperatures climbing starting Thursday — although it won't last for long.

As of Wednesday morning, the region is seeing ongoing rain and 4 C. But the next day, temperatures will soar to 14 C.

Then the forecast shows sun for Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid-20s.

"Wearing sunscreen is definitely in your benefit because a lot of us haven't seen too much of the sun, certainly not when it's higher up in the sky, which it's starting to really do now," Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan told CBC News Tuesday.

The weather this weekend will be about 12 C warmer than average this time of year, kicking off the spring melt in the Interior, Castellan said.

Avalanche Canada is warning of "elevated avalanche dangers" as temperatures rise.

We're starting a period of significant warming that is going to destabilize the snowpack. Expect elevated avalanche dangers as the temperatures rise 🌡<br><br>Get your forecast at <a href="https://t.co/JwMaRhzbhp">https://t.co/JwMaRhzbhp</a><br><br>📷: Curtis Pawliuk, file photo <a href="https://t.co/gQrJcrQ9Y0">pic.twitter.com/gQrJcrQ9Y0</a> —@avalancheca



But Castellan said temperatures will drop again starting Sunday, with the forecast showing 14 C and rain that day.

"We're still going to see temperatures down to close to 10 to 12 degrees overnight," he said.

According to Castellan, Metro Vancouver residents should expect slightly cool temperatures and normal rainfall levels for the month of May.