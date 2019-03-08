Metro Vancouver hit with another blast of snow

Pockets of Metro Vancouver woke up to heavy, wet snow Friday morning after a fresh round of powder fell overnight.

Parts of Port Moody, Surrey, Delta and Coquitlam saw several centimetres overnight, particularly at higher elevations. Snow was nearly knee-high on Heritage Mountain in Port Moody.

Weather is expected to brighten up Friday afternoon and into the weekend. CBC Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said snow across Metro Vancouver should begin to melt with sunny skies and more seasonal temperatures in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Jun Liu was out walking his border collie, Cody, through the slop Friday morning.

"It's a lot of snow, it's really high and the dog is really heavy," Jun Liu said with a chuckle.

"I think some people are happy. Especially the kids," he added. "But I know it does cause trouble on the road."

Cody the border collie, out for a walk with owner Jun Liu in Port Moody on Friday morning. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Highways and bridges, especially the Port Mann Bridge, were slushy and slippery for the morning commute after a week of flurries.

Downtown Vancouver, on the other hand, had only mere skiff of snow.

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCStephenQuinn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCStephenQuinn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/amybp76?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@amybp76</a> <br>East van, near 1st & renfrew. <a href="https://t.co/bwWTM6BbDs">pic.twitter.com/bwWTM6BbDs</a> —@OccupyMedic

Classes at Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus were cancelled Thursday because of road closures brought on by dangerous road conditions on Burnaby Mountain, but the campus later reopened and is open again Friday.

Several people shared photos and video of the snowfall in their areas overnight.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> - Snow is falling and sticking on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortMann?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortMann</a> bridge, driving conditions are challenging, please exercise caution and reduce your speed and following distance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquitlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquitlam</a> <a href="https://t.co/EHbYbMnCFv">pic.twitter.com/EHbYbMnCFv</a> —@DriveBC

Snowing again in North Van! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/3buhAi9xBK">pic.twitter.com/3buhAi9xBK</a> —@neesydee

I didn’t get the memo....about more snow at near sea level in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/eastvan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#eastvan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/really?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#really</a>? <a href="https://t.co/9w5U5f0ksx">pic.twitter.com/9w5U5f0ksx</a> —@wendy_waters