TransLink helps plan and fund the region's major roads — but doesn't clear the snow

For some Metro Vancouver municipalities, snow removal is a logistically complex and politically fraught endeavour, where just a couple inches of snow can cause headaches for mayor and council, if not dealt with swiftly.

In Belcarra, things are a bit different.

"We have one primary snowplow .... and it takes care of Belcarra in a way that we're actually quite proud of," said Neil Belenkie, mayor of Metro Vancouver's smallest municipality.

With just 643 people and around 15 streets, Belcarra deals with its snow problems quite easily during the region's rare snowstorms — a big reason why Belenkie sees no reason for higher levels of government to get involved.

"I could see, for example, a secondment of our [snowplow] to be able to support a more regional perspective ... we're very happy being able to take care of ourselves," he said.

21 municipalities, 21 budgets

But when all of Metro Vancouver is blanketed by snow, Belenkie's comments also illustrate the patchwork nature of road maintenance.

Responsibility for snow removal on highways falls to the provincial government — which contracts out to different companies in different parts of B.C. — with everything else falling to individual municipalities.

That includes Metro Vancouver's major road network, a 675 kilometre span of major arterial roads that are jointly funded and planned by TransLink and local governments.

"There are major arterial routes I think should be considered as a regional problem," said former Vancouver councillor George Affleck.

Affleck sparred with the majority Vision Vancouver council during several snowstorms, arguing the city's response was insufficient and believes TransLInk could play a role in ensuring transit-heavy roads across the region are quickly cleared, allowing municipalities to focus on other streets.

"They understand operations for vehicle movement very well. If you think of a snowstorm, the best way to deal with a snowstorm is get those vehicles out and get them doing their job," said Affleck.

"Who does better mass vehicle distribution of where they should go but Translink? So why not look at TransLink to start partnering with the city, because clearly Vancouver cannot handle it on its own."

No discussion at the moment

Currently, TransLink has no plows, and its snow removal role is limited to communicating with other municipalities about which routes are most in need of clearing. Mayors' Council chair Jonathan Coté said the idea of an expanded regional approach was "interesting," but he hadn't thought about it enough to respond further.

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said it might be worth discussing in the future.

"It's largely intended to connect our communities together ... it's obviously the case that the major road network is a regional benefit," he said.

However, Stewart said there were plenty of reasons why any sort of "Metro" snow force would only have a limited use.

"There's lots of communities that have established a higher level of care," he said.

"But the problem is some communities that have established a lower level and that's really up to the taxpayers of the city as to the level of service they will be demanding that bring in the people."

Because of its more mountainous areas, one of those communities with a high level of care is Coquitlam — which famously led to Stewart pretending to guard his community's salt supply three years ago, the last time there was a prolonged snowstorm.

"We have the trucks available and the salt and the various components of road clearing to make sure that our community will have a really good service," he said.

"I think we have to think regionally about everything we do ... [but] I don't know that snow clearing is the one."