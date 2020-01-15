Overnight snowfall brings school closures, whiteout conditions in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Commuters are being warned to expect poor travel conditions Wednesday morning, with fresh snowfall blanketing Metro Vancouver overnight.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings or special weather statements for much of Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley has been hit especially hard with snow. Abbotsford police asked motorists to avoid all highway travel between Chilliwack and Abbotsford due to "extreme whiteout conditions."

EXTREME WHITE OUT CONDITIONS ON HWY 1. Please stay off the highway through Abbotsford to Chilliwack. Emergency crews are having a difficult time reaching stranded motorists. The roads are treacherous. Please stay home. —@AbbyPoliceDept

In Howe Sound, forecasters are warning of hurricane force winds of 45 to 55 knots early Wednesday, speeding up by the late afternoon to 55 to 65 knots. A freezing spray warning is also in effect.

Environment Canada is urging drivers to prepare for deteriorating road conditions that could have a "significant" impact on rush hour traffic.

A woman exits her vehicle after losing traction on a hilly stretch of Boundary Road in Burnaby early Wednesday morning. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Schools closed, highways covered in snow

Information on highways, transit delays, possible school closures and ferry cancellations are expected to be announced early Wednesday morning.

Translink was re-routing busses in the Surrey, Burnaby and the Tri-Cities areas as late as midnight Tuesday due to changing road conditions.

The University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University are warning students to monitor their websites for the status of classes in the morning. Vancouver Community College has announced it is cancelling all classes at it's three campuses today.

The following school districts have announced classes are cancelled today:

Chilliwack

Mission

Abbotsford

Fraser Cascades

Snow is falling tonight and tomorrow morning at #UBC Vancouver. Check campus conditions at 6 a.m. Jan. 15 for latest campus conditions, UBC's Winter Weather Conditions Protocol and FAQs. More snow is in the forecast. Monitor SFU on Twitter for campus updates during winter weather. For transit updates follow TransLink on Twitter. To report a path or stairs that need shoveling or salt at Burnaby campus, call 778-782-3582. Winter Readiness: Tire Socks. If snowy weather limits access to Burnaby Mountain, we'll pull up our "tire socks" on buses operating between SFU and Production Way - University Station to keep you moving!

Return to rain on Friday

Forecasters said Friday will be the "transition day" on the South Coast. Bitterly cold, snowy air is expected to shift back to characteristic downpours.

Parts of the region can expect around 40 millimetres of rain on Friday, which isn't good news given the amount of snow the area has seen this week.

"It will be rain on snow, and that has caused the Lower Mainland and South Coast problems in the past," Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said.

Rain-soaked snow weighs heavily on structures, particularly weaker ones like sheds and outbuildings. Dense, saturated snow could also down power lines and cause another round of outages.