Dress warmly, give yourself extra time: Commuters on B.C.'s South Coast told to expect up to 20 cm snow
SFU closed, citing 'concerns about commuting conditions,' as city crews, TransLink prepare for heavy, wet snow
Commuters in the Lower Mainland are being warned to brace for a difficult travel day Tuesday, with wet snow already prompting at least one proactive university closure.
Meteorologists are expecting between five and 20 centimetres of wet, heavy snow across the region through day, prompting municipalities to issue warnings ahead of the snowfall. Flakes began to fall across Metro Vancouver around 5 a.m. PT, just ahead of the morning rush hour.
Simon Fraser University cancelled classes and exams at its three campuses in Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver for the day due to the snow and "concerns about commuting conditions."
TransLink said it is calling in extra staff and has been spraying anti-ice solution on trolley wires all night.
City crews in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and Surrey and elsewhere were busy brining and salting streets through the night.
"We have all our resources available for this," said Brian Carter, manager of public works operations with the City of Burnaby. "Hopefully it'll warm up a little bit later as forecasted, but we'll continue on with all of our resources and keep the roads open."
Environment Canada said people across the South Coast can expect varying amounts of snow through the day.
"It's going to be dependent on how close you are to the water and your elevation," said Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.
Travellers are being asked to leave more time to get around, and to dress warmly.
The City of Vancouver also announced it was opening warming centres overnight Monday.
Temperatures are expected to warm up again by Wednesday afternoon, with snow turning into rain.
With files from Yvette Brend and CBC's The Early Edition
