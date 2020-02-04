Commuters in the Lower Mainland are being warned to brace for a difficult travel day Tuesday, with wet snow already prompting at least one proactive university closure.

Meteorologists are expecting between five and 20 centimetres of wet, heavy snow across the region through day, prompting municipalities to issue warnings ahead of the snowfall. Flakes began to fall across Metro Vancouver around 5 a.m. PT, just ahead of the morning rush hour.

Simon Fraser University cancelled classes and exams at its three campuses in Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver for the day due to the snow and "concerns about commuting conditions."

TransLink said it is calling in extra staff and has been spraying anti-ice solution on trolley wires all night.

City crews in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and Surrey and elsewhere were busy brining and salting streets through the night.

"We have all our resources available for this," said Brian Carter, manager of public works operations with the City of Burnaby. "Hopefully it'll warm up a little bit later as forecasted, but we'll continue on with all of our resources and keep the roads open."

A man walks along Hastings Street in Burnaby early on Tuesday morning as snow begins to fall. Forecasters were expecting up to 20 centimetres of snow in areas of Metro Vancouver, depending on elevation levels. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Environment Canada said people across the South Coast can expect varying amounts of snow through the day.

"It's going to be dependent on how close you are to the water and your elevation," said Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.

Travellers are being asked to leave more time to get around, and to dress warmly.

Commuters leaving Bowen Island were met with snow as they boarded the ferry early on Feb. 4, 2020. (Catherine Rolfsen/CBC)

The City of Vancouver also announced it was opening warming centres overnight Monday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up again by Wednesday afternoon, with snow turning into rain.