Metro Vancouver drivers warned to slow down as snowfall complicates morning commute

Metro Vancouver residents woke up to snow Tuesday, and commuters are being asked to move cautiously on the roads this morning.

According to Environment Canada, flurries remain in the forecast for the Lower Mainland until at least noon, during which about two centimetres of snow is expected to dust the landscape.

While the snow is expected to stop in the afternoon, there is a 40 per cent chance Vancouver will see more wet flurries overnight. The highest expected temperature for the city on Tuesday is 2 C.

The weather agency has not issued any alerts for the region, but DriveBC is advising motorists to expect delays and give themselves extra time on the roads.

Snow at the 176th St overpass. Snow sticking in The Fraser Valley and on secondary roads across Metro Vancouver. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityNewsVAN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityNewsVAN</a> <a href="https://t.co/Knv83X3ssG">pic.twitter.com/Knv83X3ssG</a> —@Kusswx

TransLink issued a statement via social media Tuesday morning, reminding users to dress for the conditions and to visit its website to stay informed about system delays.

According to a spokesperson for the company, the snow has had no impact on service so far and routes are running normally.

As of 7:30 a.m., there were 126 alerts related to buses and four related to SkyTrain, but not all of those alerts have been caused by the weather.

❄️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwys</a> Expect delays and congestion on major routes in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCLowerMainland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCLowerMainland</a>. Commuters should give themselves extra time this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/PRT9DBTo9Q">pic.twitter.com/PRT9DBTo9Q</a> —@DriveBC

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for other areas of the province, including the Peace River region, Highway 97 Pine Pass, West Columbia and Williston. These locations could see up to 30 centimetres of snow on Jan. 31.

A long period of heavy snow is also in store for communities along Highway 16 from Fraser Lake to McBride including Vanderhoof and Prince George, residents along Highway 97 from McLeese Lake to Bear Lake including Quesnel and Fort St. James.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow is forecast for these communities, which have been issued a winter storm warning.