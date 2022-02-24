Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Metro Vancouver commuters urged to drive cautiously after overnight snow makes morning roads slick

The Lower Mainland is under a special weather alert due to below freezing temperatures.

Special weather alert has been issued across Lower Mainland due to freezing temperatures

CBC News ·
Traffic is seen on a DriveBC highway camera approaching the Pattullo Bridge linking New Westminster and Surrey around 7 a.m. PT Thursday. (DriveBC)

Overnight snowfall has made roads slick across the Lower Mainland on Thursday morning and commuters are being urged to either drive cautiously or avoid unnecessary travel.

The light dusting of snow combined with colder-than-normal temperatures forecast for the rest of the week could make for icy roads across the region.

DriveBC, a communications arm of the Ministry of Transportation that provides up-to-date road and travel information online, said early Thursday that weather conditions had already been responsible for several vehicle incidents on major routes and advised avoiding travel unless it is essential.

Shortly before 7 a.m. PT, DriveBC tweeted that drivers using Highway 1 should expect major delays around Coquitlam and the Port Mann Bridge.

For a complete list of incidents, visit DriveBC.ca


 

Environment Canada has issued special weather alerts for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound due to a period of cold expected to last until Friday morning.

According to the federal weather agency, an Arctic air mass is currently in place over the B.C. coast.

Temperatures on Thursday morning are expected to be –5 C or colder and, when combined with light easterly outflow winds, will result in windchill values near –10 C. Temperatures will rise to 5 C his afternoon but will lower to –5 C again overnight.


 

The City of Vancouver has opened warming centres amid the cold snap. The city says 114 additional shelter beds and another 101 spots at warming centres are available.

Bruk Melles with the City of Vancouver says the city has already opened up emergency warming centres more days this year than last year. 

City warming centres, unlike shelters, don't offer access to a mat or a bed, but can provide respite from the elements overnight, according to staff.


 

According to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe, temperatures will start to climb Saturday afternoon before rain and milder temperatures move in Sunday through next week.

For the latest weather forecasts and alerts, visit Environment Canada.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|Corrections and Clarifications

