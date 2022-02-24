Metro Vancouver commuters urged to drive cautiously after overnight snow makes morning roads slick

Overnight snowfall has made roads slick across the Lower Mainland on Thursday morning and commuters are being urged to either drive cautiously or avoid unnecessary travel.

The light dusting of snow combined with colder-than-normal temperatures forecast for the rest of the week could make for icy roads across the region.

DriveBC, a communications arm of the Ministry of Transportation that provides up-to-date road and travel information online, said early Thursday that weather conditions had already been responsible for several vehicle incidents on major routes and advised avoiding travel unless it is essential.

Shortly before 7 a.m. PT, DriveBC tweeted that drivers using Highway 1 should expect major delays around Coquitlam and the Port Mann Bridge.

For a complete list of incidents, visit DriveBC.ca.

REMINDER ⚠️ Please avoid unnecessary travel in the lower mainland at this time, winter weather conditions causing multiple incidents along the major routes. Snow is falling and sticking, only travel if you and your vehicle are prepared. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YVR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YVR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FraserValley?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FraserValley</a> ⚠️ —@DriveBC



Environment Canada has issued special weather alerts for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound due to a period of cold expected to last until Friday morning.

According to the federal weather agency, an Arctic air mass is currently in place over the B.C. coast.

Temperatures on Thursday morning are expected to be –5 C or colder and, when combined with light easterly outflow winds, will result in windchill values near –10 C. Temperatures will rise to 5 C his afternoon but will lower to –5 C again overnight.

⚠️Due to cold temps, warming centres and extra shelter space continue to stay open (Feb 23-25). We encourage anyone sleeping outdoors to come inside to one of the centres listed below. Warming centres are open to all & hot drinks & snacks are available. Please share.<br><br>Details ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/SlUyL5ZFWg">pic.twitter.com/SlUyL5ZFWg</a> —@CityofVancouver



The City of Vancouver has opened warming centres amid the cold snap. The city says 114 additional shelter beds and another 101 spots at warming centres are available.

Bruk Melles with the City of Vancouver says the city has already opened up emergency warming centres more days this year than last year.

City warming centres, unlike shelters, don't offer access to a mat or a bed, but can provide respite from the elements overnight, according to staff.

A smattering of snow this am to wake up too thanks to the overnight trough that sunk down across the province. Blue skies back, modified Arctic airmass still here too <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/northvancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#northvancouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/D7CG0ZmYxy">pic.twitter.com/D7CG0ZmYxy</a> —@JWagstaffe



According to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe, temperatures will start to climb Saturday afternoon before rain and milder temperatures move in Sunday through next week.

For the latest weather forecasts and alerts, visit Environment Canada.