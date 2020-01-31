Metro Vancouver mayors unveil model for regional ride-hailing licence

Metro Vancouver mayors have endorsed plans for a region-wide business licence for ride-hailing companies, calling for a single set of requirements for companies like Uber and Lyft.

The mayors voted in favour of an interim inter-municipal licence bylaw at an in-camera meeting on Friday, calling for businesses to pay an annual $155 licensing fee, plus $150 per vehicle in operation.

"The framework that has been developed gives cities a say in managing our roadways while keeping the application process simple and reasonable. This industry has the potential to improve transportation options in our region, if we take steps to properly manage it," New Westminster Mayor and Mayors' Council chair Jonathan Coté said in a news release.

The mayors say the per-vehicle fee would be waived for any wheelchair accessible vehicles and cut by $30 for zero-emission cars.

The proposed licences would allow ride-hailing companies to operate across Metro Vancouver's 21 municipalities, as well as the Fraser Valley and Squamish-Lillooet regional districts, according to the news release.

The City of Vancouver will handle administration of the interim licence, including fee collection and trip data, until a permanent framework is developed.

Surrey mayor is on board

Uber and Lyft's entry into the Metro Vancouver market has faced strong opposition in Surrey, where Mayor Doug McCallum has vowed to block ride-hailing, promising to fine drivers $500 a day for operating without a business licence. Uber has asked the B.C. Supreme Court for an injunction blocking bylaw officers from writing tickets.

But on Friday, McCallum touted the efficiency of a regional licensing scheme and said the plan has his support.

"I have not budged from my position that a level playing field must be in place for ride-hailing and taxi companies to compete in. My fight is about ensuring fair competition in a highly regulated industry," McCallum said in a news release.

Belcarra Mayor Neil Belenkie, on the other hand, said he voted against the plan, explaining that his village is desperate for transportation options and the licensing fees will only serve to discourage ride-hailing companies from serving the area.

Municipalities across the region are now being asked to bring the proposed bylaws to council for a vote.

In a written statement, Lyft's public policy manager for western Canada, Sophia Cote, said she was pleased with the lincensing framework.