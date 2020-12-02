Metro Vancouver remains a sellers' market, says real estate group

Housing sales in Metro Vancouver fell almost 17 per cent in November compared to the previous month, according to the Real Estate Board of Metro Vancouver.

But the industry group says as trends go, demand remains high, making it a sellers' market.

REBMV's monthly tally shows 3,064 homes sold last month across the region, compared to 3,687 in October 2020.

Compared to November 2019, sales were up 22.7 per cent.

Colette Gerber, REBGV chair, says demand from buyers has been at "near record levels" since the summer.

"This is putting upward pressure on home prices, particularly in our detached and townhome markets," she said.

The Sunshine Coast showed the largest increase in year-over-year sales according to the data, with Squamish and the Gulf Islands not far behind.

"The rise of work-from-home arrangements and physical distancing policies is causing some home buyers to opt for less densified areas," said Gerber.

The total number of Metro Vancouver homes currently listed for sale is 11,118, representing a 10 per cent decrease from October 2020.

Gerber says the current market favours sellers because demand is outstripping supply.

The Multi Listing Service home price index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver — detached homes, townhomes and apartments — is $1,044,000, a 5.8 per cent increase year-over-year and a 0.1 per cent decrease compared to October 2020.

Benchmark prices in each of the three categories are: