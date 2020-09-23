Rainfall warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast

Metro Vancouver weather is leaving little doubt summer is gone, with the issuing of a rainfall warning on the first full day of fall.

The alert says Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge will be hit the hardest.

Howe Sound is also expected to receive heavy rain.

A vigorous front will produce heavy downpours over the South Coast on Wednesday and into the night, with rainfall amounts of 40-70 millimetres forecast by Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The conditions mean there is a potential for flash floods, washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, and pooling on roads.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the heavy rain will taper to showers in the afternoon, with the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm. The temperature is expected to hit a high of 17 C.

Wet and stormy conditions are expected to persist through the weekend.

Wagstaffe says Vancouver could receive over 100 millimetres of rain by the end of Sunday.

Vancouver Island

Meanwhile, a special weather statement calling for periods of heavy rain and strong winds has been issued for most of eastern Vancouver Island including Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

Heads up: PATTERN CHANGE! The first in a series of weather systems makes landfall on the BC coast tonight through tomorrow morning (Sept 23, 2020). Wet and blustery conditions expected!<a href="https://t.co/glRmcAzwed">https://t.co/glRmcAzwed</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/YfFZebyJhI">pic.twitter.com/YfFZebyJhI</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

A series of storms means a higher risk of falling tees and branches and power outages.

Across Vancouver Island, rainfall amounts over Wednesday and Thursday will range from 15 to 40 millimetres, with amounts in excess of 100 millimetres over west Vancouver Island.

Wednesday night and Thursday the unsettled conditions bring a risk of thunderstorms across the region, according to Environment Canada.