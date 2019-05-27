Metro Vancouver ports to stay open as workers take limited job action

Longshore workers in Metro Vancouver will be taking limited job action starting Monday morning, but will not be putting up picket lines at the ports.

The International Longshore and Warhouse Union (ILWU) says contract talks are continuing with the ports.

While its members will undertake targeted job action, such as a ban on overtime, the union's goal is to keep the Global Container terminals in Delta and Vancouver open during negotiations.

"Our goal is to keep the ports open with minimal disruption to trade," union president Rob Ashton said in a statement.

"We remain optimistic that a fair deal can be achieved through the constitutionally protected bargaining process."

The union voted over 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this month.

