Metro Vancouver police officers held in Cuba return to Canada

A pair of Metro Vancouver police officers who were held in Cuba for nearly a year on sexual assault allegations have returned to Canada.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed that Const. Mark Simms, 29, is back in Canada after he and Port Moody Const. Jordan Long, 31, were barred from leaving Cuba following their arrest last spring while on vacation in Varadero.

The families of the officers confirmed on a Facebook post that Long is home as well.

Simms was accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl from Ontario. In April, the mayor of Port Moody said Simms was accused of the sexual assault, while Long was being held as a material witness.

The officers were acquitted in November. Cuban prosecutors appealed that ruling, meaning they couldn't return home. The Facebook post says the Supreme Court of Cuba rejected the prosecutor's appeal.

Both men and their families have maintained the pair are innocent.

It's not clear if the pair will still face an investigation in Canada.