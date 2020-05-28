Hey kids, it's the news you've been waiting for: Playgrounds are reopening across Metro Vancouver next week

Municipalities across Metro Vancouver are beginning to reopen playgrounds as the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province continues to drop.

Vancouver, Surrey, Delta and the Tri-Cities announced Thursday their playgrounds will be open again for children as of June 1. New Westminster said a handful of its play areas will also open that day, while Burnaby said it would begin its reopening slowly.

Parks across the region were taped off in March as the province reached the first peak of infections. Many were sealed off with yellow caution tape, with slides boarded up and swings tied together. Skate parks and other similar recreational areas were also closed to keep crowds from gathering together.

The number of active coronavirus infections and the provincial hospitalization rate has declined over the past several weeks. But as B.C. begins to reopen, officials are still urging the public to stick with physical distancing efforts, continue washing their hands and stay home if they feel the slightest bit unwell.

Swings are taped off at a play park in Vancouver on March 24. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The playgrounds reopening in New Westminster were chosen based on whether a public bathroom is nearby, so people can easily wash their hands before and after using equipment. The city said the rest of its public playgrounds will be opened again over time.

The City of Burnaby said parks equipment cannot be sanitized regularly, and called on visitors to keep their hands clean.