Search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood quarterfinals: Burnaby Heights vs. Steveston

One is known for its harbour. The other, Italian restaurants.

Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood and Burnaby's Heights neighbourhood are far apart in Metro Vancouver and attract weekend crowds for different purposes.

But they also carry a lot of similarities: both were one of their municipality's first communities, both integrated immigrants early in its history — from Italy for the Heights, from Japan for Steveston — though today both are less ethnically diverse than most of their respective municipalities.

In recent decades, both have embraced their heritage while adding gentle density on their outskirts. And in an era where Metro Vancouver cities are focusing on economic possibilities along rapid transit lines, both have carved out unique niches that keep them vibrant.

From 48 neighbourhoods to start, they're the two finalists in the Fraser Quadrant of our Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood. The winner will face the champion of the Northern Quadrant — either Deep Cove or Pitt Meadows — in the semifinals next Tuesday.

Both areas are loved. But only one will get to the Final Four.

Tale of the tape

Steveston:

Average age: 43.4.

Average household size: 2.5.

Renter households: 35.5 per cent.

Average total household income: $142,000.

Visible minorities as a percentage of neighbourhood population: 42.8 per cent.

Road to the Elite Eight: First Round bye, defeated Seafair 93-7 per cent, Thompson 94-6 per cent, Garden City 94-6 per cent and Queen's Park 52-48 per cent.

Burnaby Heights: