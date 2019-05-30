Metro Vancouver home sales surge 23.5% in July compared to last year

Following what was considered to be one of the worst Junes in almost two decades, home sales have gone up.

That's according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), which saw a jump of 23.5 per cent across Metro Vancouver this July compared to the same month last year. This made July the second highest-selling month so far this year.

"Whether this is a sign of the future is too early to tell," said Colette Gerber with the REBGV. "We need more market data before we can say 'yes, we are on an increase trend,' but it is encouraging."

Such an increase is unusual, Gerber adds, noting sale numbers tend to change gradually, instead of suddenly — especially following a slow month like this June.

She says a low interest rate, an increase in listing options, as well as lower prices all played a role in the latest numbers.

Residential home sales in the region totalled 2,557 in July, up from the 2,070 sales recorded in July 2018, according to the REBGV. That also marks a 23.1 per cent increase from the 2,077 homes sold in June 2019.

Benchmark prices for all residential properties decreased by 9.4 per cent in July compared to last year, to $995,200.

Home sales in the Fraser Valley also saw an increase last month of 13 per cent compared to July 2018, up to 1,458 from 1,290, according to the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

Similar to Metro Vancouver, benchmark prices saw a decrease.

Benchmark prices in the Fraser Valley are trending slightly downward. (Fraser Valley Real Estate Board)

Despite home sales going up, Gerber says numbers are still 7.8 per cent below the 10-year average.

"But like any type of of industry there are good times and bad times, and 20 years ago was a bad time. And now we are just back to more normal real estate trends," she added.