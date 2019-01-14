Fog turns Metro Vancouver into eerie landscape

In case you hadn't noticed, Metro Vancouver was shrouded in fog on Monday.

You can thank a high-pressure system, which brought clear skies but also sinking air, locking in a low level of moisture, says CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Sea breezes pushed the fog onto the beaches and across Richmond for most of the day, Wagstaffe said. Visibility has been less than a half kilometre at the Vancouver International Airport since 6 a.m.

Wagstaffe says the fog in Vancouver should back off Monday night as the breeze reverses, but there is a risk it'll come back Tuesday.

A fog advisory remains in effect for the Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Island, East Vancouver Island, plus:

City of Vancouver — including Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver — southwest including Richmond and Delta

North Shore — including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Predictably, many of us took out our phones and captured the eerie scenes.

Here's what our reporters spotted:

Gorgeous in DT Vancouver but check out that thick fog socking in parts of the city. Cc <a href="https://twitter.com/JWagstaffe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JWagstaffe</a> <a href="https://t.co/DXradKyFSU">pic.twitter.com/DXradKyFSU</a> —@LienY Hey what happened to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YVR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YVR</a>? Just slightly foggy over Sea Island. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JWagstaffe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JWagstaffe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/y31SCazx3D">pic.twitter.com/y31SCazx3D</a> —@LienY Downtowns in the Mist. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JWagstaffe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JWagstaffe</a> <a href="https://t.co/OGwHsHbBOr">pic.twitter.com/OGwHsHbBOr</a> —@DanBurritt A foggy ride through Stanley Park. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC) Misty scenes were captured throughout the city. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC) A spooky scene along Vancouver's seawall. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC) A high-pressure system, which brought clear skies but also sinking air, locking in a low level of moisture, caused the fog. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC) Vancouver condo views were limited Monday. The fog could be back by Tuesday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

We also asked you to send us your best fog photos: