Fog turns Metro Vancouver into eerie landscape
In case you hadn't noticed, Metro Vancouver was shrouded in fog on Monday.

Many of us took out our phones to capture the foggy scenes

CBC News ·
A fog advisory remains in effect for several parts of the South Coast. (Tina Lovgreen)

You can thank a high-pressure system, which brought clear skies but also sinking air, locking in a low level of moisture, says CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Sea breezes pushed the fog onto the beaches and across Richmond for most of the day, Wagstaffe said. Visibility has been less than a half kilometre at the Vancouver International Airport since 6 a.m.

Wagstaffe says the fog in Vancouver should back off Monday night as the breeze reverses, but there is a risk it'll come back Tuesday. 

A fog advisory remains in effect for the Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Island, East Vancouver Island, plus:

  • City of Vancouver — including Burnaby and New Westminster
  • Metro Vancouver — southwest including Richmond and Delta
  • North Shore — including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Predictably, many of us took out our phones and captured the eerie scenes. 

Here's what our reporters spotted:

A foggy ride through Stanley Park. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
Misty scenes were captured throughout the city. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
A spooky scene along Vancouver's seawall. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
A high-pressure system, which brought clear skies but also sinking air, locking in a low level of moisture, caused the fog. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)
Vancouver condo views were limited Monday. The fog could be back by Tuesday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

We also asked you to send us your best fog photos:

