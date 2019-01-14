Fog turns Metro Vancouver into eerie landscape
Many of us took out our phones to capture the foggy scenes
In case you hadn't noticed, Metro Vancouver was shrouded in fog on Monday.
You can thank a high-pressure system, which brought clear skies but also sinking air, locking in a low level of moisture, says CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.
Sea breezes pushed the fog onto the beaches and across Richmond for most of the day, Wagstaffe said. Visibility has been less than a half kilometre at the Vancouver International Airport since 6 a.m.
Wagstaffe says the fog in Vancouver should back off Monday night as the breeze reverses, but there is a risk it'll come back Tuesday.
A fog advisory remains in effect for the Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Island, East Vancouver Island, plus:
- City of Vancouver — including Burnaby and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver — southwest including Richmond and Delta
- North Shore — including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
Predictably, many of us took out our phones and captured the eerie scenes.
Here's what our reporters spotted:
Gorgeous in DT Vancouver but check out that thick fog socking in parts of the city. Cc <a href="https://twitter.com/JWagstaffe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JWagstaffe</a> <a href="https://t.co/DXradKyFSU">pic.twitter.com/DXradKyFSU</a>—@LienY
Hey what happened to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YVR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YVR</a>? Just slightly foggy over Sea Island. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JWagstaffe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JWagstaffe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/y31SCazx3D">pic.twitter.com/y31SCazx3D</a>—@LienY
Downtowns in the Mist. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JWagstaffe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JWagstaffe</a> <a href="https://t.co/OGwHsHbBOr">pic.twitter.com/OGwHsHbBOr</a>—@DanBurritt
We also asked you to send us your best fog photos:
Vancouver Fog at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ScienceWorld?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ScienceWorld</a> <a href="https://t.co/y9amSndU1E">pic.twitter.com/y9amSndU1E</a>—@skyelowry
Foggy all day <a href="https://t.co/XWuO43DxYe">pic.twitter.com/XWuO43DxYe</a>—@laurarbk
West Vancouver/Gleneagles - rolling in quickly <a href="https://t.co/eL3LDmAgEG">pic.twitter.com/eL3LDmAgEG</a>—@alisonsmith604
False creek ! <a href="https://t.co/pisclIQAAM">pic.twitter.com/pisclIQAAM</a>—@brittajmitchell
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nanaimo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nanaimo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fog?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fog</a> 4 pm <a href="https://t.co/uB9DChtIme">pic.twitter.com/uB9DChtIme</a>—@DesireaDawn
view from canada place <a href="https://t.co/ioHEOwVOTr">pic.twitter.com/ioHEOwVOTr</a>—@sara_Iances
Cambie Bridge <a href="https://t.co/hABKXZEsDX">pic.twitter.com/hABKXZEsDX</a>—@fastslowtiger
<a href="https://t.co/6q2itbjJ8O">pic.twitter.com/6q2itbjJ8O</a>—@aisleofsky
Fog view from Delta. This is at 3:15 pm. Can’t see the Alex Fraser anymore. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vancouverfog?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vancouverfog</a> <a href="https://t.co/n13QF5yUyc">pic.twitter.com/n13QF5yUyc</a>—@SandhuBhamra
From my office in North Vancouver. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fogcouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fogcouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/4oSVMxvI84">pic.twitter.com/4oSVMxvI84</a>—@alitomps