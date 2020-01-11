Metro Vancouver events to honour victims of Flight PS752

Shock and grief have flowed freely this week as the enormous toll of the Flight PS752 crash in Iran becomes clear, along with the close connection the victims of the flight — which was traveling from Tehran to Kyiv — shared with Canada.

Fifty-seven Canadians were killed in the tragedy and many more were traveling here. A total 138 victims were connecting to flights bound for Canada.

Fourteen of the victims had ties to B.C. Flags have been lowered to half mast in many places and several vigils and memorials are set for this weekend to honour the victims.





Friday

Two vigils for all the victims of the ill-fated flight are planned at the University of British Columbia for Friday, Jan. 10.

In a statement released on Thursday, UBC president Santa Ono identified four victims who have ties to the university, including Niloofar Razzaghi, Mehran Abtahi, Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari.

An event is planned at 4:30 - 6 p.m. at UBC Martha Piper Plaza

A second event is set for 6 - 8 p.m. at the Nest's main atrium on campus.

Saturday

On Saturday, Jan. 11, there is a memorial planned for Hossein (Daniel) Saket and Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani in North Vancouver at the building Saket, a structural engineer, helped build and later called home.

Hossein (Daniel) Saket, right, and Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani, left, were among those killed in the plane crash on Wednesday. (Submitted by Farzad Taheri)

The event is planned for 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Denna Club, 1560 Hunter St., North Vancouver.

A vigil is planned for all victims of the tragedy in downtown Vancouver.

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery

Sunday

Another gathering is planned at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Jan. 12. This event is in support of the Iranian community.

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, right, his wife, Niloofar Razzaghi, left, and their teenage son, Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, centre. (Kei Esmaeilpour/Facebook)

A memorial for the Razzaghi Hamidi family is set for Sunday in Coquitlam. Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and their teenaged son, Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, died while traveling home to Port Coquitlam after a holiday.