Metro Vancouver could be hit by a little wet snow on Tuesday

It could be one of those days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, warning of the possibility of wet snow inland and over high terrain on Tuesday.

An approaching Pacific frontal system will spread precipitation over Metro Vancouver throughout the day, and a cool air mass over the coast means that rain could be mixed with snow, the weather agency says

However, Environment Canada says not much of the white stuff is expected.

"Current snowfall accumulations, if any, will be minimal," it said.