Metro Vancouver residents brace for transit strike Wednesday

Residents in Metro Vancouver are bracing for the impact of a potential bus shutdown this week — including on vulnerable people who rely on caregivers to get to them.

The union that represents transit workers says the region will see a bus system shutdown on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday if no deal is reached with the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Margot Ware, director and owner of seniors caregiving agency Shylo Home HealthCare, says her clients depend on caregivers for basic needs like getting to the bathroom, taking medication and eating.

Ware says about half of caregivers in the area rely on public transit to meet with their clients.

"If this goes into a full shutdown, I think this is going to lead to some sizeable challenges and pressures," Ware said.

A shutdown would mean that Ware would have to prioritize some of her clients over others, she warns. And she says other agencies that offer the same services would be in a similar position.

'Sizeable population' will be stuck

Public policy expert Andy Yan says it's tough to grasp the full impact the strike will have but he says it's going to be big.

"There's going to be a sizeable population that is going to be stuck, and I think that's going to be a big challenge for employers, for schools, for doctors."

Schools across Metro Vancouver have warned students to start making alternative plans and expect busy roads in and around campus.

Many students are scrambling to figure out just how they'll make it to campus, but some have gotten creative.

Shawn Chaudhry helped launch a Facebook group where SFU students can organize carpools. It already has over 1,600 members.

"People have been posting a lot more frequently, asking for rides and also offering rides," Chaudhry said.

Unifor workers have been refusing overtime on a rotating basis since Nov. 1 after contract talks broke off.

Wages are the sticking point in the dispute with CMBC, which operates bus and SeaBus services for TransLink, the regional transit authority.