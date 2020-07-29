Search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood: Burnaby quarterfinals, Richmond and New West semifinals

Ask people what the best Metro Van neighbourhood is, and many would reflexively say it's in Vancouver.

But last week in our search for the region's best neighbourhood, the place with the highest percentage of votes was the Richmond neighbourhood of Steveston.

"We were so successful in preserving [heritage] spaces," said Harold Steeves, a longtime Richmond councillor, whose great-grandfather and great-grandmother founded the waterfront community more than 100 years ago.

The harbour, cannery, and Steveston museum have all made the area a tourist attraction — but there have been small changes in density and amenities through time.

"It's become a destination, and people are quite proud ... we retained its character, and kept it not exactly the same as it was, but retained as much as we could," said Steeves.

This week in the Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood, we'll be taking our 64 remaining municipalities down to 32 in a series of one-on-one votes, as we get a better sense of which neighbourhoods in the region are the ones people believe are truly special.

Wednesday, July 29, will see voting in the third round of the Fraser River quadrant, as we go from 16 to eight neighbourhoods (Vancouver's voting was Monday, South of the Fraser's vote was Tuesday, and other municipalities vote Thursday).

It means Burnaby will have quarterfinals for its final eight neighbourhoods, while New Westminster and Richmond will have semifinals for their final four.

Polls are open until midnight.

Richmond semifinals

New Westminster semifinals

There's more than just the giant tin soldier in Quayside — the collection of mixed-use housing, parks and the waterside path make for a idyllic neighbourhood. It faces Connaught Heights — a quieter, more suburban area, that has the lowest density of any New West neighbourhood and was the only one to lose population in the 2016 census.

