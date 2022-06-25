4 Metro Vancouver beaches closed to swimming due to high E. coli counts

Health officials have closed a number of Metro Vancouver swimming beaches due to high levels of E. coli bacteria.

​Vancouver Coastal Health says English Bay, Trout Lake, Locarno Beach and Sandy Beach on Bowen Island are closed to swimmers because water samples contained E. coli levels that exceed recommended guidelines.

Swimming beaches in Metro Vancouver may be required to close when a single sample finds E. coli levels exceeding 400 in 100 millilitres of water or the geometric mean of five days of samples surpasses 200 E. coli in 100 millilitres.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, E. coli clocked in at 1,607 per 100 millilitres at Locarno Beach and 1,785 per 100 millilitres at English Bay on Friday.

The health authority has said high counts of E. coli can increase the chances of gastrointestinal illnesses and skin or eye infections. Seniors, children and people with compromised immune systems are most susceptible.

Metro Vancouver's beaches are frequently closed due to E. coli in the summer. Vancouver Coastal Health says leaking septic tanks and discharge from boats and storm water runoff after heavy rains are among the lead contributors.

Most beaches are tested weekly.