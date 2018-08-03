Skip to Main Content
Metro Vancouver beaches safe for swimming again after E. coli closures

Good news for beach-goers — right in time for the long weekend.

Trout Lake remains the only closure in the Vancouver area

CBC News ·
You can once again cool off in the ocean at Kitsilano Beach. (Michelle Ghoussoub/CBC)

Good news for Vancouver beach-goers, right in time for the long weekend: it's safe to swim at Kitsilano Beach and Kitsilano Point again, following brief closures due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

Three beaches in West Vancouver —​ Whytecliff, Ambleside and Sandy Cove, were re-opened on Thursday after waters were tested.

Trout Lake remains closed.

Unsafe levels of bacteria in the waters prompted warnings from Vancouver Coastal Health last week, as high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water increase the risk of gastro-intestinal illness for swimmers. 

Water quality at Metro Vancouver area beaches is tested on a weekly basis from April to September.

