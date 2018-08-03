Metro Vancouver beaches safe for swimming again after E. coli closures

Good news for Vancouver beach-goers, right in time for the long weekend: it's safe to swim at Kitsilano Beach and Kitsilano Point again, following brief closures due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

Three beaches in West Vancouver —​ Whytecliff, Ambleside and Sandy Cove, were re-opened on Thursday after waters were tested.

Trout Lake remains closed.

Unsafe levels of bacteria in the waters prompted warnings from Vancouver Coastal Health last week, as high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water increase the risk of gastro-intestinal illness for swimmers.

Water quality at Metro Vancouver area beaches is tested on a weekly basis from April to September.

