Metro Vancouver army cadets commemorate Battle of Vimy Ridge
About 400 army cadets from across Vancouver took part in a parade and ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery Sunday morning to honour soldiers killed in the First World War battle.
Ceremony honours soldiers who died in pivotal First World War battle
Cadets and veterans commemorated the Battle of Vimy Ridge which took place in France in April 1917 during the First World War.
The Canadian victory came at great cost, with 3,600 soldiers killed, including about 700 from B.C., while many others were wounded.
The parade began at 10 a.m.