Metro Vancouver army cadets commemorate Battle of Vimy Ridge

About 400 army cadets from across Vancouver took part in a Vimy Day parade and ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery Sunday morning.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan was one of the speakers at the event. (CBC)

Cadets and veterans commemorated the Battle of Vimy Ridge which took place in France in April 1917 during the First World War.

The Canadian victory came at great cost, with 3,600 soldiers killed, including about 700 from B.C., while many others were wounded.

The parade began at 10 a.m.