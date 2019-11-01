Air quality bulletin issued for Metro Vancouver as high pollution levels expected
Some of the sources of this pollution include cars, wood stoves, fireworks and fireplaces.
Metro Vancouver has issued an air quality bulletin for the weekend, warning there may be high concentrations of particulates in the air.
The bulletin was issued Friday afternoon, when the air quality was still fair, but regional officials say that a stagnant weather pattern could cause fine particulate matter to build up through the evening and overnight.
Bulletins are issued when high levels of pollutants are expected but have yet to appear. Some of the sources of this pollution during the autumn include cars, wood stoves, fireworks and fireplaces.
The bulletin says pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions should be wary of strenuous exercise.
